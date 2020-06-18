- CHZ/USD is currently in a major daily uptrend.
- Chiliz has been holding daily EMAs for months but the RSI is overextended.
Chiliz has been one of the best-performing coins this year and it’s currently trading at $0.0143 after climbing to a high of $0.0146 today on June 18. Buyers are comfortably trading above both EMAs but the daily RSI could signal a short-term pullback.
CHZ/USD daily chart
Clearly, bulls are in control and the 12-EMA at $0.0125 will serve as the next support level. If the 12-EMA is lost, buyers can use the 26-EMA at $0.0117 as the next support point before the low at $0.011 and the $0.01 psychological level.
CHZ/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart bull flag has been confirmed with a ton of follow-through by the bulls. The RSI is overextended but it doesn’t mean CHZ can’t see another leg up considering the strength of the current move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
