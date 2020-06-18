CHZ/USD is currently in a major daily uptrend.

Chiliz has been holding daily EMAs for months but the RSI is overextended.

Chiliz has been one of the best-performing coins this year and it’s currently trading at $0.0143 after climbing to a high of $0.0146 today on June 18. Buyers are comfortably trading above both EMAs but the daily RSI could signal a short-term pullback.

CHZ/USD daily chart

Clearly, bulls are in control and the 12-EMA at $0.0125 will serve as the next support level. If the 12-EMA is lost, buyers can use the 26-EMA at $0.0117 as the next support point before the low at $0.011 and the $0.01 psychological level.

CHZ/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart bull flag has been confirmed with a ton of follow-through by the bulls. The RSI is overextended but it doesn’t mean CHZ can’t see another leg up considering the strength of the current move.