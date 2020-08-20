ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD ready for a price boost after a healthy consolidation period

- LINK price is currently at $16.3 after a healthy pullback and consolidation period.
- Bulls have defended the daily 12-EMA three times in a row.
ChainLink price dropped from its peak of $20, however, buyers are not necessarily scared just yet as this seems to be a healthy consolidation period. Trading volume is dropping indicating that perhaps a bounce is already on its way.
LINK/USD daily chart
The daily RSI has cooled off significantly from 86 points to around 66 currently. LINK price has bounced twice from $14.69 and bulls have defended the 12-EMA. It’s important to note that the last low is all the way down at $12, which means that anything above this support level is considered a higher low and a continuation of the daily uptrend.
The MACD is on the verge of a bear cross for the first time since August 3 but could shift in favor of the bulls again if they can see a breakout above $17 in the next few hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
