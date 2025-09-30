Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK eyes upside as holders accumulate amid industry milestone

- Chainlink’s price hovers around $21.50 on Tuesday, having recovered nearly 8% since Friday.
- LINK announced a major industry milestone in a global corporate actions initiative, collaborating with 24 of the world’s largest financial organizations.
- On-chain and derivatives back a rally as holders accumulate LINK tokens.
Chainlink (LINK) hovers around $21.50 at the time of writing on Tuesday after an 8% recovery since Friday. The momentum follows a major industry milestone, where LINK partnered with 24 leading financial institutions to streamline corporate actions using its oracle and blockchain technology. Additionally, bullish on-chain signals and a positive funding rate suggest that LINK could be positioned for further upside as holders continue to accumulate.
Chainlink’s growing industry adoption
Chainlink announced on Monday the results of the second phase of an industry initiative to standardize and streamline corporate actions processing using a combination of the Chainlink oracle platform, blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).
LINK has expanded to 24 global organizations, including some of the world’s largest financial and market infrastructures, such as DTCC, Swift, and Euroclear, as well as leading financial institutions, including UBS, DBS Bank, BNP Paribas’ Securities Services business, ANZ, Wellington Management, and Schroders.
Chainlink’s Sergey Nazarov emphasized in the press release that solving corporate action data validation “is a big leap forward.” Corporate actions processing costs the global financial industry an estimated $58 billion annually, with costs increasing by 10% year-over-year and automation rates falling below 40%.
At the same time, other leaders from DTCC, Euroclear, BNP Paribas, ANZ, and others noted its impact on efficiency, operational risk reduction, and scaling tokenized assets.
These growing developments and partnerships underscore Chainlink’s enhanced real-world utility, increased institutional credibility, and broader adoption, which support a bullish outlook for its native token in the long term.
Large holders accumulate, Funding Rate turns positive, boosting bullish sentiment
Santiment’s Supply Distribution data supports a bullish outlook for Chainlink, as the number of large-wallet holders (whales) is increasing.
The metric indicates that whales holding between 1 million and 10 million LINK tokens (yellow line) have accumulated 3.7 million tokens from September 24 to Tuesday. During the same period, wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK tokens (red line) have shed 3.38 million tokens.
This shows that the second cohort of whales could have fallen prey to the capitulation event. In contrast, the first set of wallets seized the opportunity and accumulated Chainlink at a discount.
Chainlink supply distribution chart. Source: Santiment
Apart from the holders accumulating, Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of LINK will slide further is lower than that anticipating a price increase. Generally, a positive rate (longs pay shorts) indicates bullish sentiment, while negative numbers (shorts pay longs) indicate bearishness.
The metric has flipped a positive rate and reads 0.0075% on Tuesday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, the Chainlink price has rallied sharply.
Chainlink funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK could rally higher if it closes above $22.05
Chainlink price retested and found support around the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early July) on Friday and rose 9% by Monday. This trendline roughly coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $20.29, making this a key support zone. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades at around $21.50.
If LINK continues its upward trend and closes above the daily resistance at $22.05, it could extend the rally toward the next daily resistance at $26.37.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 44, nearing its neutral level of 50, which indicates a fading bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level.
LINK/USDT daily chart
However, if LINK faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $19.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA rebounds following testing of key support zone
Cardano (ADA) is trading near $0.80 at the time of writing on Tuesday after rebounding from key support on Sunday. The United States SEC has issued a request for prospective issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for several products, including major altcoins.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH continues recovery as BitMine stash surpasses $11 billion
Ethereum (ETH) continued its recovery on Monday, rising 4% following BitMine's latest update that it now holds over 2.65 million ETH. Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) increased its holdings by 234,850 ETH last week, continuing its steady accumulation of the top altcoin.
SEC requests issuers to withdraw filings for several altcoin ETFs following generic listing approval
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed prospective issuers of XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to withdraw their 19b-4 filings, following the approval of generic listing standards for crypto products.
Assessing XRP price bullish tilt amid soaring exchange reserves
Ripple (XRP) edges higher on Monday, trading between a key support established at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92. This short-term bullish outlook reflects the subtle recovery in the broader cryptocurrency market, which has been mirrored by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) since Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.