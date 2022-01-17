- Chainlink price has flipped a hurdle at $24.61 into a support floor, indicating a potential uptrend.
- If successful, LINK will likely rally 36% to retest the weekly resistance barrier at $33.62.
- A breakdown of the $18.81 support level will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Chainlink price shows signs that appear before the start of an uptrend. This outlook has supporting factors from both a technical and an on-chain perspective. Therefore, investors can expect LINK to start a bull rally.
Chainlink price faces a decisive moment
Chainlink price rose 88% since November 29, 2021, setting up a swing high at $28.69. This uptrend sliced through the weekly resistance barrier at $24.61 and the trading range’s midpoint at $25.92.
Although LINK flipped the $24.61 support level, the resulting retracement sliced through $25.92 and is currently retesting the $24.61 foothold. Assuming Chainlink price bounces off this barrier, there is a high chance the oracle token will shatter the midpoint and make a run for the weekly resistance barrier at $33.62.
This run-up will constitute a 36% ascent and is likely where this uptrend will stop and retrace before exploring further hurdles.
LINK/USDT 1-week chart
Supporting this outlook for Chainlink price is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, which shows little to no resistance barrier plaguing LINK’s path. The only hurdle that matters, extends from $27.45 to $31.18.
Here, roughly 84,290 addresses that purchased nearly 36 million LINK tokens are “Out of the Money.” These investors are likely to sell their holdings and break even if Chainlink price rises higher.
LINK GIOM
The on-chain volume for Chainlink set a higher high between December 4 and January 7, while LINK price set a lower low, creating a divergence. An increase in on-chain volume often represents that a bullish outlook is around the corner. Therefore, investors can expect Chainlink price to see a considerable appreciation, backing the bullish thesis from a technical perspective.
LINK on-chain volume
While things are looking up for Chainlink price, a breach of the $24.61 support level will push LINK down to $18.81. A weekly candlestick close below his barrier will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis for the oracle token.
This development could knock LINK to the range low at $13.38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
