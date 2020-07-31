Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD extends the recovery , targets $8.00

- Chainlink clears the local resistance at $7.65.
- The recovery may be extended towards the resistance created by $8.00.
Chainlink (LINK) has gained nearly 8% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $7.728 at the time of writing. The coin takes 12th place in the global cryptocurrency market with the current market value of $2.7 billion and an average daily trading volume of $712 million.
LINK/USD: Technical picture
LINK/USD moved above the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $7.65. The development improved the technical picture and brought psychological $8.00 into focus. Once it is out of the way, the recovery may be extended towards the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band located on approach tp $9.00.
On the downside, a move back below $7.65 will increase the short-term selling pressure. The next support comes at psychological $7.00 and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $6.77.
LINK/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin revives correlation with gold, what to expect?
Bitcoin continues to hold above $11,000 despite the rejection of $11,200 on Thursday. The trend in the market is bullish as we usher in the European session but due to low volatility, upward action remains limited. BTC/USD is dancing with $11,065 after hitting an intraday high at $11,119.
ETC/USD jumps by 5% in a matter of hours, further recovery is limited
Ethereum Classic (ETC) resumed the recovery on Friday and grew by over 5% in a matter of hours, At the time of writing, ETHC/USD is changing hands at $7.32, which is over 3% higher from this time on Thursday.
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD extends the recovery , targets $8.00
Chainlink (LINK) has gained nearly 8% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $7.728 at the time of writing. The coin takes 12th place in the global cryptocurrency market with the current market value of $2.7 billion and an average daily trading volume of $712 million.
Happy birthday Ethereum, to the moon you go
Time indeed waits for no one, the old adage goes. As for Ethereum, it has been a great five-year journey. The road has been laced with big wins and a fair share of losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.