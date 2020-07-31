Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD extends the recovery , targets $8.00

Chainlink clears the local resistance at $7.65.

The recovery may be extended towards the resistance created by $8.00.

Chainlink (LINK) has gained nearly 8% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $7.728 at the time of writing. The coin takes 12th place in the global cryptocurrency market with the current market value of $2.7 billion and an average daily trading volume of $712 million.

LINK/USD: Technical picture

LINK/USD moved above the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $7.65. The development improved the technical picture and brought psychological $8.00 into focus. Once it is out of the way, the recovery may be extended towards the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band located on approach tp $9.00.

On the downside, a move back below $7.65 will increase the short-term selling pressure. The next support comes at psychological $7.00 and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $6.77.

LINK/USD daily chart