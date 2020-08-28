Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD drifts to the lower border of the range; $16.00 stays unconquered

- Chainlink (LINK) retreats from the local resistance, loses over 4% on a day-to-day basis.
- The coin is range-bound as long as it stays below $16.00.
Chainlink (LINK) is the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.1 billion. The coin has lost over 3.8% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid the technical correction of the cryptocurrency market. LINK's average trading volume exceeded $1 billion, which is mostly in line with the long-term average. LINK/USD topped at $19.85 on August 16 and has been in decline ever since. The coin is the native cryptocurrency of a decentralized oracle network Chainlink that connects smart contract data with the real world.
LINK/USD: The technical picture
At the time of writing, LINK/USD is changing hands at $14.70. The coin's recovery is limited to psychological $15.00 reinforced by the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band and 4-hour SMA50. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $15.50 that served as an upper line of the consolidation channel on August 26 and 27. Also, it is reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger BandThe next resistance is created by $16.00 with 4-hour SMA200 located marginally above this level.
LINK/USD 1-hour chart
On the long-term picture, LINK/USD is locked in a tight range with an upper boundary at $16.00 A sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $19.00 and the all-time high of $19.85. On the downside, the critical support comes at $13.00 (August 21 low).
LINK/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
