Chainlink Market Update:  LINK/USD jumps to a all-time high amid threats from Zeus Capital

Someone continue attacks on Chainlink on behalf of Zeus Capital.

LINK/USD skyrockets to new record highs despite negative comments.

Unknown individuals acting on behalf of the British investment bank Zeus Capital threatened to sue Chainlink (LINK) supporters.

They pointed to the coin's flash-crash on August 2 when its price dropped by 10% within an hour. A few hours later, the price soared by 14.7%. During early Asian hours, LINK hit the all-time high at $9.75. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $9.44 with over 15% gains in the recent 24 hours.

LINK/USD daily chart

The authors of the message also predicted that LINK'' price would c collapse of the coin to $0.0001.

The hackers said the LINK recovery had been engineered by the coins supporters and it was a result of coordinated market manipulation. The also claimed that Chainlink'' CEO Sergey Nazarov had been using his money to support the demand for the coin, but he was running out of money.

“So how did the coordinated market manipulation of $LINK go? Was that the PUMP you all expected? Sergey is running out of money to keep on buying to maintain the house of cards - double top formations on the horizon. The market might delay but does not forget.

$LINK is going to $0”

The attacks on Chainlink on behalf of Zeus Capital began in mid-July, when unknown individuals accused the project of fraud. They stated that LINK developers massively liquidate their assets in secret from users.

However, Zeus Capital denied any involvement with the report and stated that they had no connection with the attackers.

At the end of mid-July, someone sent advertising offers to well-known individuals in the cryptocurrency space on behalf of the bank. First, they were offered to post a negative review with a LINK chart for free, later they promised to pay 5 BTC to a developer aka Icebergy.

