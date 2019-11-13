Heath Tarbert believes that the United States should lead the blockchain space.

The Chairman of the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission), Heath Tarbert, is keen for the United States to take a more active role in the cryptocurrency/blockchain space, although he recognizes that the industry lacks clarity.

CFTC Chairman added that the desire to create a stable regulatory landscape came due to the CFTC’s employees’ choice to make ‘forward-looking’ one of the agency’s core values. To achieve the new goals, he did admit that the CFTC is communicating with the US SEC, almost on a daily basis.