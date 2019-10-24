The CEO of Crypto Capital arrested for being a member of an international drug cartel and involved in its money-laundering operations using Bitfinex, according to the Polish press
Crypto Capital used to be a company to which Bitfinex allegedly entrusted USD 850 million, money the exchange said it was unable to access later. To cover the USD 850 million loss, the exchange conducted a USD 1 billion token sale in May.
“about laundering money from Colombian drug cartels through the cryptocurrency exchange,” Polish Media RMF 24
According to the National Public Prosecutor’s Office, The money-laundering operation was “the largest security [seizure] in the history of the Polish prosecutor’s office against forfeiture.”
I have a feeling this is not the end of the saga as Crypto Capital has worked with major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Binance, Kraken, and BitMEX.
