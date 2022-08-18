The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has fallen to $0.92, an 8% drop from its planned $1 peg, according to CoinMarketCap prices.
It is trading as low as $0.89 against the USDC stablecoin on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Curve Finance. The so-called depeg occurred 16 days after crypto exchange FTX removed HUSD from its basket of support USD stablecoins.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency designed to hold its value against another asset. This can be in the form of algorithmic stablecoins or reserve-backed coins, of which HUSD is an example. The stablecoin sector has been under intense regulatory scrutiny this year following the implosion of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), which saw $18.71 billion evaporate alongside the collapse of Terra's LUNA token.
A year ago, HUSD published a breakdown of reserves that showed every issued token was backed by U.S. dollars held in cash in money market accounts. At press time HUSD has a market cap of $149.5 million.
HUSD is issued by Stable Universal and can be redeemed on a 1:1 basis against the U.S. dollar, according to the company's website.
Typically, when redemptions are live the price will gravitate toward the peg because if it's lower, traders can purchase tokens at a discount on an exchange and redeem for a full dollar through the company's website.
Stable Universal did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
COIN bleeds as Coinbase slammed with insider trading allegations on 25% of new listings
Australian researchers have gathered evidence of systematic insider trading on Coinbase. Ahead of nearly 25% of new listings in the last four years.
XRP price personifies lack of momentum and disinterest as SEC v. Ripple drags on
XRP price shows clear disinterest among users as the altcoin consolidates. This price action is unlikely to yield any results as long as it remains rangebound.
Shiba Inu price to provide another opportunity before a 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price is on the verge of triggering another run-up, but it needs to allow investors who partook in the previous rally to book profits. As a result of the flashy move seen previously.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: CZ's Crypto Takeover
Binance coin could shock the crypto world as technicals align with on-chain analysis. Why aren't more people talking about Binance?
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.