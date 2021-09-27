The center will work in close collaboration with faculty, students and researchers across campus.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has donated $20 million to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to establish the Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics.
The center will be based in CMU’s Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Jeremy Avigad, a professor of philosophy and mathematical sciences at the university, will lead the center.
Mathematical theorems focusing on discovering proofs, verifying steps, and certifying correctness via the assistance of computers will be the center’s main area of research.
The university said in a statement last week that the center will drive a “new way” of doing math by creating “collaborative digital libraries” for mathematical tools. CMU said it will make the technology widely accessible and advance discoveries across a broad range of disciplines, including computer science, physics and economics, among others.
Hoskinson’s donation is considerably large by comparison to the seven-year median donations it generally receives per student. Forbes highlights CMU’s 81st ranking as the result of “lower alumni participation numbers,” which typically receives around $9,483 per student.
“I think in a very short amount of time, the output of this center is going to be remarkable,” Hoskinson said during a speech at CMU on Thursday. “It’s going to start small, but big things do have little beginnings... later on it will grow to cover maybe another Bourbaki-style moment where we can cover the entire pedagogy of math and have open-source textbooks with this paradigm.”
