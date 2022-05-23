Cardano price is likely to sweep the range low at $0.487 before establishing its directional bias.

A bounce off the range low could trigger a 40% ascent to $0.677 if ADA bulls can overcome the range’s midpoint at $0.551.

A four-hour candlestick close below $0.471 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Cardano price is showing an interesting set up as it struggles to make a move above a crucial support level. A rejection here could lead to a buying opportunity for patient investors before ADA explodes.

Moreover, the upcoming Vasil hard fork set to debut in June, is an upgrade which will boost the smart contract capabilities of Cardano and Plutus - a smart contract platform built on ADA.

Cardano price to take a hike

Cardano price is facing immense selling pressure combined with a lack of volatility as it approaches the $0.487 to $0.614 range’s midpoint at $0.551. Rejection at this barrier could lead to a sweep of the range low at $0.487.

Assuming this minor downtrend occurs, it will signal a market manipulation from smart money investors. This move will most likely be followed by a quick reversal toward the range high at $0.614.

This run-up would amount to 25% gain and is a place where local top could form. However, if buyers continue to chime in, the rally could extend to $0.677, bringing the total gain to 40%.

Considering how Bitcoin price is ready to make a move, Cardano price could benefit if the big crypto favors a bullish directional bias. In such a case, patient and sidelined investors have a good opportunity to accumulate ADA at a discount.

ADA/USDT 4-hour chart

Supporting this bullish case for ADA is the supply distribution, indicated by the accumulation seen by whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 tokens. This category of holders increased their count from 20,562 to 20,637, representing a 0.33% spike.

This slow inflation of the number of wallets holding ADA represents accumulation of ADA from institutional investors and falls in line with the technical outcome.

ADA supply distribution

Regardless of the bullish optimism Cardano price exhibits, if sellers tank Bitcoin in the short-term, there is a good chance ADA will follow.

In such a case, if Cardano price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $0.471 it will invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low. This move will open the path for sellers to crash ADA by 15% to $0.397.