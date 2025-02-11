- Cardano price continues to recover slightly on Tuesday after a rebound of almost 5% the previous day.
- Crypto asset manager Grayscale has filed for a Cardano ETF with the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
- The technical outlook and on-chain data suggest a sustained price recovery is likely.
Cardano (ADA) price continues to recover by 6% and trades around $0.75 at the time of writing on Tuesday after retesting its key support level the previous week. Crypto asset manager Grayscale has filed for a Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday. The technical outlook and on-chain data for ADA suggest further recovery.
Grayscale files for Cardano exchange-traded fund
Crypto asset manager Grayscale filed for a Cardano ETF with the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, expanding its crypto ETF offerings after recent Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) ETFs applications.
ETF fillings by big investment companies are generally positive signs for Cardano in the long term, as an ETF can make it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to ADA without needing to purchase and store the cryptocurrency directly. Moreover, approving an ETF could lend more legitimacy to ADA and increase liquidity.
Cardano technical outlook: Recovery on the cards
Cardano price found support around its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the August 5 low of $0.27 to the December 3 high of $1.32) at $0.67 on Sunday and rose 4.51% on Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues to recover by 6%, breaking above its weekly resistance at $0.74.
If ADA breaks and closes above its $0.74 weekly resistance, it could extend the recovery to retest its high of $0.98.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 38, bouncing off from its oversold level of 30 on Sunday, indicating a mild rise in bullish momentum. However, the RSI must trade above its neutral level of 50 for the bullish momentum to be sustained. Such a development would add a tailwind to the recovery rally.
ADA/USDT daily chart
According to Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data, the number of traders betting that the price of ADA will slide further is fewer than that anticipating a price increase.
This index is based on the yields of futures contracts, which are weighted by their open interest rates. Generally, a positive rate (longs pay shorts) indicates bullish sentiment, while negative numbers (shorts pay longs) indicate bearishness.
In the case of ADA, the metric increased from -0.0098% on Monday to 0.0041% on Tuesday, reflecting a positive rate and indicating that longs are paying shorts. This scenario often signifies bullish sentiment in the market, suggesting potential upward pressure on Cardano’s price.
ADA OI-Weighted Funding Rate chart. Source: Coinglass
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP ETFs get a 65% chance of approval as the race for crypto ETFs in 2025 continues
Ripple's XRP saw a 3% gain on Monday as Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart released a list of the most likely crypto ETF filings to receive a green light from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Cardano Price Forecast: Grayscale files for ADA ETF with NYSE
Cardano (ADA) price continues to recover by 6% and trades around $0.75 at the time of writing on Tuesday after retesting its key support level the previous week.
Trade war tension weighs on crypto market, Strategy's Bitcoin buying spree could keep market afloat
Bitcoin (BTC) and other top crypto assets witnessed minor gains on Monday despite President Donald Trump's new tariff laws sparking increased global trade war concerns.
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Forecast: Will Changpeng Zhao’s latest memecoin statements drive BNB to $700?
Binance Coin (BNB) price rose as high as $622 on Monday, reflecting 9% gains over the weekend, as recent comments from Changpeng Zhao sparked intense market speculations.
Bitcoin: BTC shows weakness, bears aiming for $90,000 mark
Bitcoin price hovers around $97,000 on Friday after losing nearly 5% in the last three days. CryptoQuant weekly report shows that activity on the Bitcoin network has declined to its lowest level in a year.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.