- Cardano holds above $0.80 on Wednesday following a recovery in Tuesday’s session of nearly 2%, erasing intraday losses.
- Midnight Network announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to boost privacy-first and zero-knowledge digital systems.
- On-chain data show a spike in the percentage of total supply in profit as investors slow down harvesting gains.
Cardano (ADA) trades above $0.8000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, facing opposition from the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The altcoin remains steady as a result of its partnership with Google Cloud, which aims to enhance a privacy-first and zero-knowledge digital system. Furthermore, the on-chain data suggest a decline in selling pressure as ADA supply in profit increases.
Midnight Network secures Google Cloud partnership
Midnight announced its partnership with Google Cloud on Tuesday to accelerate its digital infrastructure. Apart from the network infrastructure, Google Cloud will provide Confidential Computing and Mandiant threat monitoring services, and extend support to developers with $200,000 in credit via the Google for Startups Web3 program.
In collaboration with Google Cloud, the Cardano ecosystem may experience a renewed interest from developers to build more applications catering to retail and corporate clients.
On-chain data signals a decline in selling pressure
Amid the new partnership, Santiment data shows a decline in selling pressure. The Network Realized Profit/Loss (NRPL) at 1.53 million ADA, down from 33.71 million ADA on Tuesday, indicates a significant decline in profit-taking, which limits the risk of immediate overhead supply.
Validating the low selling pressure, the percentage of total supply in profit stands at 69.69%, up from the weekly low of 63.63% on Friday.
Cardano's network realized profit/loss. Source: Santiment
Cardano stands on the verge of a potential rally
Cardano holds near the 100-day EMA at $0.8055 following a Doji candle formation on Tuesday, which represents a recovery from the 2% intraday loss with the Google Cloud partnership announcement. This extends the consolidation period to the third day following the 3.55% rise on Sunday.
The momentum indicators on the daily chart corroborate the waning selling pressure as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves flat at 43 after a reversal from above the oversold zone. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is moving closer to its signal line, indicating a potential crossover, which would confirm a bullish shift in trend momentum.
If an uptrend develops in ADA, the key resistance levels are the 50% retracement level at $0.9182, based on the range between the December 3 swing high at $1.3264 and the June 22 swing low at $0.5100, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.0145.
ADA/USDT daily price chart.
However, a potential flip from the 100-day EMA at $0.8055 could extend the decline to the 200-day EMA at $0.7697.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces rejection near key resistance despite $547 million ETF inflows
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Tuesday after bowing before the resistance of a descending trendline. The decline comes amid inflows of $547 million into US spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Monday, marking the end of a five-day outflow streak.
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33
Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
XRP bulls eye short-term breakout as funding rates spike
Ripple (XRP) trades sideways in a narrow range between support at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92 on Tuesday. Interest in the cross-border token has remained significantly suppressed over the past few weeks, reflecting the general sentiment that September is a bearish month for crypto.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE stares at a deeper correction ahead of October
Dogecoin (DOGE) faces a weakening technical structure, trading below $0.2300 on Tuesday. The meme coin's short-term bearish outlook reflects shaky sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market ahead of October.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.