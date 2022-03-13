Cardano price could jump up 25% as whale address holdings hit a new high

- Cardano price could recover from downtrend as large wallet investors increase their holdings of the altcoin.
- Cardano accumulation by whales is on, fueling a bullish outlook among investors.
- Analysts believe Cardano could regain lost ground with 25% price rally.
Cardano price could gather momentum, breaking out of its downtrend and post a new high according to analysts. Large wallet investors have increased Cardano holdings, adding more ADA to their portfolio. Cardano price could retrace, recovering its losses over the past few months.
Cardano price likely to post 25% gains
Cardano price could increase consistently, posting 25% gains in the altcoin. Across cryptocurrency exchanges, large wallet investors are accumulating the altcoin.
There is an expansion in Cardano holdings as DeFi protocols have attracted more investors to the altcoin. The number of whales that accumulated Cardano has increased, their holdings are up 40% within the past year.
The rise in the number of Cardano whales is indicative of a spike in investor interest in the altcoin. As large wallet investors accumulate the Ethereum-killer, it reduces the circulating supply of Cardano.
Developer activity on the Cardano network has increased, based on data from GitHub commits. Growth in DeFi has reflected in the Cardano network's expansion and increase in holdings of investors.
Wallet addresses with 1 million to 10 million hold a combined 12 billion ADA tokens. According to crypto intelligence firm IntoTheBlock these holdings are worth $10 billion.
The total value locked in the Cardano network increased consistently, from $1 million to an all-time high of $162 million over the past year. The increase in total value locked is indicative of higher demand for Cardano.
FXStreet analysts believe Cardano cycle was a 180 days, it has extended to 198. After plunging from its all-time high, Cardano price is ready to regain lost ground and post 25% gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price sits on thin ice as bears target $0.75
Cardano price continues to trend lower as bears appear to have gained complete control. The technicals suggest that the correction is not over, and ADA could head further south.
Shiba Inu price has investors sidelined in the wake of a catalyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action has not been in a sweet spot for investors this week. With whipsawing price action and bears still sitting on lucrative gains, investors got burned several times on false breakouts and mixed signals coming from both the markets and price action in SHIB.
SafeMoon price continues its bullish journey to $0.00164
SafeMoon price has lagged in its recovery, and lately, the uptrend seems to be going slowly. A continuation of this bounce seems plausible considering the consolidative nature of the big crypto.
Dogecoin price to provide another 20% in profits
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.