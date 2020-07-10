Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD grand journey to $0.20 as public staking begins in August

- Cardano fights for the ground above $0.12 after rejection from $0.14.
- Cardano’s much-anticipated staking to open for the public in August.
Cardano has become the topic of discussion when it comes to successful development. The developers of the network were for a long time involved in research and the creation of the recently launched Shelly mainnet protocol.
The launch contributed greatly to the impeccable rally ADA/USD experienced earlier this week. Following the stability above $0.0080, ADA embarked on a journey of breaking barriers where the seller congestion at $0.10 and $0.12 was brought down.
Cardano’s impressive rally made it above $0.14 but fizzled out short of $0.15. A reversal has been underway since Wednesday with buyers fighting tooth and nail to keep the price above $0.12. In the meantime, ADA/USD is trading at $0.1221.
Intriguingly, bullish pressure has been ousted entirely especially with the RSI still within the overbought region. However, a negative gradient means that selling pressure is stronger and that means buyers must work harder to keep the price above $0.12.
Currently supporting the bulls is the MACD with its position higher in the positive territory. A bullish divergence from the MACD hints that buying influence never really left the market. The gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA shows buyers have the upper hand but lack the catalyst to keep the gains going towards $0.20.
Eventually, Cardano will renew the uptrend above $0.14 especially with the public staking of ADA tokens around the corner. Shelly is set to support the staking of coins from the society to help operate and secure the network. As a reward for their staked ADA coins, users will earn a passive income. Ethereum (ETH) is also working on a staking platform for the ETH 2.0. Cardano’s staking feature is scheduled to open for the public in August; a move that could see ADA double in price.
ADA/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD movement limited by strong support and resistance levels
BTC/USD went down from $9,236.72 to $9,216.61 in the early hours of Friday. The price is sandwiched between strong support and resistance levels at $9,300 and $9,200, respectively.
ADA/USD grand journey to $0.20 as public staking begins in August
Cardano has become the topic of discussion when it comes to successful development. The developers of the network were for a long time involved in research and the creation of the recently ...
ETH/USD bullish scenario, why $250 and $280 are within reach?
Ethereum recovery towards $250 was recently cut short at $245. The price started to narrow down towards $240 again. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading at $240.50 amid a sideways trading action.
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD bears look to negate Thursday's gains
XLM dropped from $0.0906 to $0.0868 so far this Friday as the bears took control following four consecutive bullish sessions. The price has dropped below the $0.09-level and is looking to fall back ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.