- Cardano gains the ground but fails to pass $0.1000.
- The downside correction may be extended towards 1-hour SMA200.
Cardano (ADA) is the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.57 billion and an average daily trading volume of $256 million. The coin has gained over 2.3% in the recent 24 hours, which is the best result out of top-10 coins. Despite the recovery, ADA/USD stays below the critical resistance of $0.1000 that has limited the upside momentum since the weekend.
ADA/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, ADA is hovering around the upper line of the recent consolidation channel that coincides with the above-mentioned psychological barrier $0.1000. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.1025 (the recent recovery high hit on July 3 and the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band). This level separates us from $0.1064, which is the highest level of 2019.
On the downside, the first support is created by 1-hour SMA50 at $0.0977. If it is broken, a stronger barrier of $0/0960 will come into focus with the combination of 1-hour SMA100 and the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band locate don approach. Also, this level served as a backstop for the sell-off during the weekend. a sustainable move below this area will bring more sellers to the market and push the price towards $0.9040 (the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band) and $0.9000 (1-hour SMA200).
ADA/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
