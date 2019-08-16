Cardano Foundation partners with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio, market reaction muted

- The main aim of the partnership will be to execute real-world business cases on the Cardano blockchain.
- Konfidio uses blockchain technology to build enterprise-scale dapps and business models.
- ADA/USD has fallen from $0.0473 to $0.0452 this Friday.
The Cardano Foundation revealed that they have partnered up with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio. The main aim of the partnership will be to execute real-world business cases on the Cardano blockchain. According to their announcement:
“This is the first such alliance for the Zug-headquartered Foundation, one of the world’s leading not-for-profit blockchain organizations, and is in line with the mission to create and unlock value by driving the adoption of the Cardano blockchain.”
Nathan Kaiser, Chairperson of the Cardano Foundation, said:
“Our strategic partnership with Konfidio is yet another tangible step towards promoting and advocating Cardano and, more importantly, driving its real-life use cases. Konfidio’s homebase, Berlin, is a major global blockchain center and its worldwide relevance will help us put the spotlight on our one-of-its-kind platform. Our collaboration will also afford the Cardano Foundation an increased visibility in Germany and Europe.”
Dr. Mervyn G. Maistry, Founder and CEO of Konfidio, says:
“Konfidio’s strategy is based on global decentralized platforms unlocking value across the global economy. After having researched all the Turing-complete blockchains, we believe the third generation blockchain of Cardano is best-placed to ensure the stability and business continuity of real-life business models. We are working with both global corporates and the German Mittelstand and will use Cardano’s revolutionary dual-layer architecture in developing complex Turing-complete transaction platforms. This strategic partnership will help the development of real-world Cardano-based applications. We will also be able to provide young entrepreneurs with a combination of business model expertise and state-of-the-art third generation blockchain as an option for their future startups. Our aim is to increase the understanding of the protocol in both corporate and startup environments and accelerate value-add for both Cardano, the blockchain community and our clients.”
Konfidio is a company builder and venture accelerator that uses the blockchain technology to build enterprise-scale dapps and business models for both permissioned and permissionless distributed systems.
ADA/USD daily chart
ADA/USD has fallen from $0.0473 to $0.0452 this Friday, following a very brief bullish respite this Thursday. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting the “death cross” pattern, which is a bearish indicator. The price is also trending in a downwards channel formation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
