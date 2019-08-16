Cardano Foundation partners with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio, market reaction muted

The main aim of the partnership will be to execute real-world business cases on the Cardano blockchain.

The Cardano Foundation revealed that they have partnered up with Berlin blockchain venture studio Konfidio. The main aim of the partnership will be to execute real-world business cases on the Cardano blockchain. According to their announcement:

“This is the first such alliance for the Zug-headquartered Foundation, one of the world’s leading not-for-profit blockchain organizations, and is in line with the mission to create and unlock value by driving the adoption of the Cardano blockchain.”

Nathan Kaiser, Chairperson of the Cardano Foundation, said:

“Our strategic partnership with Konfidio is yet another tangible step towards promoting and advocating Cardano and, more importantly, driving its real-life use cases. Konfidio’s homebase, Berlin, is a major global blockchain center and its worldwide relevance will help us put the spotlight on our one-of-its-kind platform. Our collaboration will also afford the Cardano Foundation an increased visibility in Germany and Europe.”

Dr. Mervyn G. Maistry, Founder and CEO of Konfidio, says:

“Konfidio’s strategy is based on global decentralized platforms unlocking value across the global economy. After having researched all the Turing-complete blockchains, we believe the third generation blockchain of Cardano is best-placed to ensure the stability and business continuity of real-life business models. We are working with both global corporates and the German Mittelstand and will use Cardano’s revolutionary dual-layer architecture in developing complex Turing-complete transaction platforms. This strategic partnership will help the development of real-world Cardano-based applications. We will also be able to provide young entrepreneurs with a combination of business model expertise and state-of-the-art third generation blockchain as an option for their future startups. Our aim is to increase the understanding of the protocol in both corporate and startup environments and accelerate value-add for both Cardano, the blockchain community and our clients.”

Konfidio is a company builder and venture accelerator that uses the blockchain technology to build enterprise-scale dapps and business models for both permissioned and permissionless distributed systems.

ADA/USD daily chart

ADA/USD has fallen from $0.0473 to $0.0452 this Friday, following a very brief bullish respite this Thursday. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting the “death cross” pattern, which is a bearish indicator. The price is also trending in a downwards channel formation.

