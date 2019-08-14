Cardano foundation announce greater support for research of blockchain security

The Cardano foundation will be providing further support for programs academically in the likes of; Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe relating to blockchain study.

In terms of the support its goal is for greater enhancement of study around security.

It’s ecosystem partners Input Output HK (IOHK) and EMURGO, are going to be supporting a variety of initiatives that have been designed to drive the development of digital currency and blockchain technology.

The support will be helping boost research regarding the security and the vulnerabilities of across the blockchain industry.