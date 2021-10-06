Cardano establishes EMURGO Africa as ADA price contemplates 17% breakout

- Cardano price is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, hinting at a 17% breakout.
- The upside for ADA seems to be limited at $2.76 or the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level.
- The commercial arm of Cardano establishes EMURGO Africa to help 100 startups, among other things.
Cardano price is currently consolidating with no directional bias in sight. Moreover, the upside for ADA is infested with stacked resistance barriers, making a bullish scenario an uphill battle.
Emurgo establishes in Africa
EMURGO, a commercial arm of the Cardano blockchain, announced the establishment of EMURGO Africa recently. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Cardano ecosystem, EMURGO will invest in “early startup and growth companies focused on building socially impactful solutions powered by Cardano. The investment process will be done by EMURGO Africa and EMURGO Ventures."
The grand vision of this arm is to establish Cardano as the standard tech infrastructure platform in Africa to bring financial empowerment.
The announcement further added,
To mark EMURGO Africa’s official launch and first portfolio investment, it has forged a strategic partnership with Adanian Labs - a successful pan-African venture studio and incubator currently provides services all over Africa with focuses on building impact driven tech start-ups across key sectors.
Cardano price at decisive moment
Cardano price set up three lower highs since September 18 and two higher lows in the same time frame. Connecting these swing points using trend lines results in the formation of a symmetrical triangle.
This technical pattern has no directional bias, but a target is obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point.
Assuming a Cardano price breaches the upper trend line around $2.27, the setup forecasts a 17% upswing to $2.65, coinciding with the 62% Fibonacci retracement level. However, this run-up will not be easy as it would require ADA to slice through the $2.39 and $2.51 resistance barriers.
If Cardano price manages to breach through this and retest $2.27, there is a chance that an increased bullish momentum could trigger a retest of $2.76.
ADA/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if the ADA price fails to slice through the upper trend line, it is likely to venture lower and retest the inclined trend line of the symmetrical triangle. A breakdown below this barrier at around $2.09 will forecast a 17% downswing to $1.73.
Similar to the stacked resistance barriers in the case of a bullish breakout, Cardano price has $1.99, $1.91 and $1.81 stable support floors. Therefore, investors can expect the selling pressure to reduce after retesting either of these before tagging the intended target at $1.73.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price can rally another 100% if it can overcome this barrier
Shiba Inu price has been highly giving to its holders as it nearly tripled in value over the past week. While this run-up might be eye-popping, SHIB can embark on another 100% upswing if it can breach a significant barrier.
SEC has no plans to ban crypto but decision would be up to Congress
Gary Gensler, the SEC chairman was asked recently whether the agency would follow China in banning cryptocurrencies. Gensler asserted that the regulator would not ban digital assets, but the decision would be up to Congress. The agency continues to keep an eye on stablecoins which ...
XLM presents a 200% opportunity to catch up with the rest of the market
XLM price action has certainly been a disappointment to its supporters. Considering that cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu have rallied over 60% and Bitcoin itself over 20%, it is easy to see why XLM bulls are frustrated.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto markets position for new bullish expansion phase
Bitcoin price fulfills all conditions necessary to complete an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout setup. Ethereum price, hot on the tail of Bitcoin’s performance, positions for the same Ichimoku breakout as Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.