The upcoming Djed protocol's stablecoin, djed, and its Shen governance token will list on Cardano-based decentralized exchanges (DEXs) MuesliSwap and MinSwap after their issuance next week, as per tweets from the two DEXs.
As per DeFiLlama, MinSwap is currently the largest Cardano DEX, locking $30 million in tokens while MuesliSwap locks up a relatively smaller $6.5 million worth of liquidity.
The highly anticipated djed stablecoin has been jointly developed by Cardano code maintainer IOG and Coti, a layer 1 blockchain. Djed will be backed by other tokens and requires more than 400% in collateral value to be posted before it is issued to a user.
DEXs rely on smart contracts to match trades between users anonymously and without third parties. These users supply liquidity to trading pools, earning rewards in the form of tokens.
The exact annualized yield offered to liquidity providers of the upcoming Djed tokens was unknown at writing time Friday. However, the tokens are expected to attract liquidity and interest from investors owing to their overcollaterized mechanism.
Shen, the reserve token meant to support djed's stability, would receive extra rewards when holders of Cardano's ADA cryptocurrency stake their coins to mint djed stablecoins, which may fuel liquidity for the upstart ecosystem.
This overcollateralized mechanism would allow djed's value to hold stably during market stress and prevent a repeat of terraUSD, the infamous stablecoin linked to luna, which fell over 99% in May.
Djed is expected to go live on over 40 Cardano-based decentralized finance applications (dapps) on launch. Developers have simultaneously developed DjedPay, a payments application that uses djed, that would allow users to transfer the tokens to merchants and businesses.
Coti and MuesliSwap did not immediately respond to requests for comment at writing time.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Forecasting Ethereum price accumulation levels should bears takeover before FOMC
Ethereum price shows a clear sideways structure as it encounters a crucial hurdle. As a result, ETH has set up a liquidity zone around this level, but the winds might shift in favor of bears and induce volatility on Feb 1 when the FOMC convenes.
US Department of Justice brings down crypto ransomware group “Hive”, blocked over $130 million ransoms
The crypto space is no stranger to hacks and ransomware attacks as the anonymity that the blockchain technology offers masks the criminals easily. It seems like, the United States has managed to stop the crime before it could occur.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: HBAR's plan for 2023
Hedera Hashgraph price continues to bless loyal investors as the scalable smart contract token has rallied by 117% since the start of the new year. A breach of the trend at $0.06 could signal an end to the rally.
Solana price loses uptrend; Is sideways movement next, or will 26% corrections follow?
Solana price impressed traders and investors alike this month when the altcoin marked an exceptional rally of more than 150% to touch the $26 mark.
US Dollar Index struggles to defend 102.00 ahead of US PMI, GDP data
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.