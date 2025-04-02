- Cardano and Binance Coin prices edge slightly down on Wednesday after a mild recovery this week.
- The technical outlook for both altcoins suggests a correction ahead as their momentum indicators show weakness.
- On-chain data support the bearish thesis as the BNB funding rate is negative, and ADA’s dormant wallets are moving.
Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) prices edge slightly down, trading around $0.66 and $598, respectively, at the time of writing on Wednesday after a mild recovery so far this week. The technical outlook for both altcoins suggests a correction ahead as their momentum indicators show weakness. Additionally, on-chain data support the bearish thesis, as the BNB funding rate is negative, and ADA’s dormant wallets are moving.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA bears aim for double-digit fall
Cardano’s price faced a rejection around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $0.73 and declined nearly 7% last week. The 200-day EMA roughly coincides with the weekly resistance level at $0.74, making this a key resistance zone.
At the start of this week, ADA recovered slightly and topped near $0.69 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from its August 5 low of $0.27 to the December 4 high of $1.32) at $0.67.
If ADA continues its correction, it could extend the decline by nearly 13% from its current level to retest the February 28 low of $0.58.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 42 and points downward after being rejected from its neutral level of 50 last week, indicating increasing bearish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on Saturday, giving a sell signal and suggesting a continuation of the downward momentum.
ADA/USDT daily chart
Santiment’s Age Consumed index aligns with the bearish outlook noted from a technical perspective. This on-chain metric can be used to spot short-term local tops or bottoms as the spikes in this index suggest dormant tokens (tokens stored in wallets for a long time) are in motion and can be moved to exchange wallets, increasing selling pressure on the token.
For ADA, history shows that the spikes were followed by a fall in Cardano prices. The most recent uptick on March 26 also forecasted that ADA was ready for a downtrend.
ADA Age Consumed index chart. Source: Santiment
BNB Price Forecast: BNB bears aim for $550 mark
Binance Coin’s price broke below its 200-day EMA on Friday and closed below its daily support the next day. Earlier this week, BNB’s price recovered slightly but was rejected from its previously broken 200-day EMA and its daily level at $612.50. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade down at around $598.40.
If BNB continues to face a pullback, it could extend the decline to retest its key support level of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from its August 5 low of $400 to the December 4 high of $793.82) at $550.44, which roughly coincides with the upward trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows with a trendline since early August).
The RSI on the daily chart supports this bearish outlook, reading 45. It points downward after being rejected from its neutral level of 50 on Tuesday, indicating increasing bearish momentum. Moreover, the MACD also showed a bearish crossover on Sunday, giving a sell signal and suggesting a continuation of the downward momentum.
BNB/USDT daily chart
Additionally, according to Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data, the number of traders betting that the price of BNB will slide further is higher than those anticipating a price increase.
This index is based on the yields of futures contracts, which are weighted by their Open Interest (OI) rates. Generally, a positive rate (longs pay shorts) indicates bullish sentiment, while negative numbers (shorts pay longs) indicate bearishness.
In the case of BNB, this metric reached -0.07% on Monday, the lowest funding rate since mid-January. This rate is negative and indicates that shorts are paying longs. This scenario often signifies a bearish sentiment in the market, suggesting potential downward pressure on BNB’s price.
BNB funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale files S-3 form for Digital Large Cap ETF comprising Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano
Grayscale, a leading digital asset manager operating the GBTC ETF, has filed the S-3 form with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in favor of a Digital Large Cap ETF.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP brace for volatility amid Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’
Bitcoin price faces a slight rejection around its $85,000 resistance level on Wednesday after recovering 3.16% the previous day. Ripple follows BTC as it falls below its critical level, indicating weakness and a correction on the horizon.
Top crypto news: VanEck hints at BNB ETF, Circle files S-1 application for IPO
Asset manager VanEck registered a BNB Trust in Delaware on Tuesday, marking its intention to register for an ETF product with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Solana Price Forecast for April 2025: SOL traders risk $120 reversal as FTX begins $800M repayments on May 30
Solana price consolidated below $130 on Tuesday, facing mounting headwinds in April as investors grow wary of looming FTX sell-offs.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.