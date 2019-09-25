Cardano (ADA) given greenlight on Binance US: Market fails to respond

- Binance US prepares to add more trading assets including ADA, ETC, and XLM.
- Cardano is down more than 17% amid broad-based declines in the cryptocurrency market.
The recently launched Binance US cryptocurrency exchange has added support for Cardano (ADA) according to a report by Saa Fraa Tribe. Binance launched the dedicated platform for customers in the US earlier this month after locking them out of Binance.com several months ago.
Other assets already trading on Binance US are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Binance Coin. Alongside Cardano, BAT, ETC, ZRX, and XLM are expected to start trading on the new exchange.
The Cardano community is also looking forward to the release of Shelly test net which is expected to rapidly improve the ecosystem.
Cardano market update
The above news has been squashed by the massive selloff experienced across the cryptocurrency market. Cardano is still battling the 17.47% drop in the last hours. ADA, on the other hand, is valued at $0.038. The data on CoinMarketCap shows the cryptoasset trading volume at $136 million in the last 24 hours. Moreover, while holding the 13th position in the market, Cardano has a market cap of $990 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Bloodbath: One Day Wonder or More Coming?
Cryptocurrencies went on a deep dive today. Some blame new futures, others cite technical factors. Bitcoin sank slowly all day then cascaded over a steep waterfall at about 1:30PM. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 17% to $8,087.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD falls further as bears refuse to loosen their stranglehold
Bitcoin Cash had a heavily bearish Tuesday where the price fell from $292.25 to $242.35. The bears are still not letting go of their stranglehold as the price has fallen further to $228.20.
Ripple price analysis: Massive fresh demand for XRP after testing $0.22
The market pressed down further towards the end of the American session on Tuesday. Ripple, for example, pierced through key support levels it has not tested since December 2017 (just before the parabolic rally began).
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD finds support at $166.60 after five straight bearish days
ETH/USD found has gone up from $166.60 to $172.60 so far today. This Tuesday was heavily bearish as the price plummetted from $201.45 to $166.60. The price is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.