Cardano (ADA) given greenlight on Binance US: Market fails to respond

Binance US prepares to add more trading assets including ADA, ETC, and XLM.

Cardano is down more than 17% amid broad-based declines in the cryptocurrency market.

The recently launched Binance US cryptocurrency exchange has added support for Cardano (ADA) according to a report by Saa Fraa Tribe. Binance launched the dedicated platform for customers in the US earlier this month after locking them out of Binance.com several months ago.

Other assets already trading on Binance US are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Binance Coin. Alongside Cardano, BAT, ETC, ZRX, and XLM are expected to start trading on the new exchange.

The Cardano community is also looking forward to the release of Shelly test net which is expected to rapidly improve the ecosystem.

Cardano market update

The above news has been squashed by the massive selloff experienced across the cryptocurrency market. Cardano is still battling the 17.47% drop in the last hours. ADA, on the other hand, is valued at $0.038. The data on CoinMarketCap shows the cryptoasset trading volume at $136 million in the last 24 hours. Moreover, while holding the 13th position in the market, Cardano has a market cap of $990 million.