Bulls are not going to give up as all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 8.80% over the last 24 hours.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE has broken the resistance level at $0.0711 on the daily chart and is trying to fix above it. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders can expect a continued rise next week to the area of $0.08.
However, in case of a false breakout, there are chances to the a correction.
DOGE is trading at $0.07225 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB could not show the same growth as DOGE, rising by 4.74% over the previous day.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
The rate of SHIB is approaching the local resistance level at $0.00001297. The volume remains high, which means that this mark plays an important role in terms of further growth. If the daily candle closes near $0.000012, the breakout might happen within the next few days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001179 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
