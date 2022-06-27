Bulls are not going to give up as all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 8.80% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE has broken the resistance level at $0.0711 on the daily chart and is trying to fix above it. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders can expect a continued rise next week to the area of $0.08.

However, in case of a false breakout, there are chances to the a correction.

DOGE is trading at $0.07225 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not show the same growth as DOGE, rising by 4.74% over the previous day.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of SHIB is approaching the local resistance level at $0.00001297. The volume remains high, which means that this mark plays an important role in terms of further growth. If the daily candle closes near $0.000012, the breakout might happen within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001179 at press time.