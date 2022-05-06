Bulls could not continue yesterday's growth as most of the coins are again trading in the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by almost 4%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to fix below the $37,700 level. The fall is accompanied by increased selling trading volume, which means that bears are ready to keep their pressure. If they can hold the initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a decline to the area of $35,000-$36,000 until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $37,245 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has lost less than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.10% since yesterday.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC, as it has also broken the interim level at $2,774. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one may expect a sharp drop to the $2,600 mark per coin.
Ethereum is trading at $2,762 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is faring much better than other coins as the decline has accounted for around 1%.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
At the moment, XRP is approaching the support level at $0.5461 on the daily chart. If the trading volume remains high, the ongoing fall may continue to the test of the next closest level at $0.40 shortly.
XRP is trading at $0.6036 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price is in a no-trade zone until this happens
Polkadot has questionable price action that needs further narrative before forecasting anything more than a 12% rally for the bulls. Traders should consider looking for more profitable opportunities.
Algorand price prepping for a 25% rally
Algorand price is displaying bullish signals. Traders should keep an eye on the digital asset and find an entrypoint. Algorand price is coming back to retrace a breached support zone after an impressive 40% rally that kickstarted the month of May.
LUNA price could collapse more than 40% if bulls fail to support
LUNA price is up against the same renewed selling pressure of risk-on assets around the globe. But there is some strong signs of bulls stepping up to prevent LUNA from dipping further. LUNA price made another push down to a price level identified May 4.
Bitcoin price wipes out three weeks of liquidity; is $36,000 the final low?
Bitcoin price has fallen to its lowest point all month as the price has finally tested the anticipated $36,500 price level. The current price could be the final low for April. Bitcoin price appears to print the anticipated Wyckoff spring within the $37,000-$40,000 range.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.