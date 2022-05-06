Bulls could not continue yesterday's growth as most of the coins are again trading in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by almost 4%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to fix below the $37,700 level. The fall is accompanied by increased selling trading volume, which means that bears are ready to keep their pressure. If they can hold the initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a decline to the area of $35,000-$36,000 until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,245 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost less than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.10% since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC, as it has also broken the interim level at $2,774. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one may expect a sharp drop to the $2,600 mark per coin.

Ethereum is trading at $2,762 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is faring much better than other coins as the decline has accounted for around 1%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

At the moment, XRP is approaching the support level at $0.5461 on the daily chart. If the trading volume remains high, the ongoing fall may continue to the test of the next closest level at $0.40 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.6036 at press time.