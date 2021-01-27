The market may have entered a long-term correction—at least regarding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as the other coins are looking less bearish.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, buyers were able to overcome the level of average prices and, during the day, the recovery continued to the daily maximum at $34,888.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
However, by the end of the day, the pair failed to consolidate above the two-hour EMA55 and returned to the support of $32,600. Until this morning, the pair remained in a tight consolidation at the level of this support. On the daily time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines were in the oversold zone and gradually reached the border with the neutral zone.
Bitcoin is trading at $30,990 at press time.
ETH/USD
Yesterday, Ethereum's (ETH) price held above $1,400 for a long time but, at the end of the day, the bears pushed this support and rolled back the pair to the area of average prices ($1,300).
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
If the two-hour EMA55 keeps the Ether price from further decline, bulls will try to continue the run in the near future and renew the absolute maximum in the area of $1,530.
Otherwise, the price correction may continue to the support of $1,250.
Ethereum is trading at $1,265 at press time.
XRP/USD
Yesterday, buyers unsuccessfully tried to overcome the resistance of the lower border of the $0.280-$0.310 side channel. At the end of the day, the pair rolled back below the average price level. Today, it can test the support of $0.260.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Soon, the pair may widen the sideways channel, pushing the lower border to the support area of $0.240.
XRP is trading at $0.2612 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls to have a bumpy road below $36,450
BTC/USD drops to $32,250, down 1.0% intraday, amid the initial trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the crypto major respects Tuesday’s U-turn from 200-bar SMA amid struggling MACD signals and normal RSI conditions.
Cardano price is on the brink of a 30% move
IOHK or Input Output Hong Kong, the company behind the development of Cardano (ADA), is collaborating with the Ergo Foundation and EMURGO to launch the first-ever stablecoin asset on the Ergo blockchain.
Ethereum: Bulls are gearing up for fresh record to above $1,477
ETH/USD buyers battle the weekly resistance line, currently around $1,357, amid the initial trading on Wednesday. Even so, a two-week-old rising channel and strong RSI, not to forget the receding strength of the bearish MACD, suggest further upside of the quote.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP is on the edge of a massive fall below $0.20
Over the past two months, XRP’s total market capitalization has fallen from a high of $32 billion on November 24, 2020, to only $12 billion currently. The biggest reason for this drop was the SEC suing Ripple for the sales of unregistered securities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.