Can the correction of the crypto market transform into mid-term growth?

The new wek has begun with the continued growth of the cryptocurrency market as almost all of the coins are in the green zone. XRP and LUNA are the only exceptions to this rule.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Last Saturday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price held in a narrow sideways range with support at $50,500, and overnight from Saturday to Sunday, the bears pushed through this support and rolled the pair back to the area of average prices.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
The two-hour EMA55 passed just below the psychological level of $50,000 and stopped the pullback. Late in the evening, taking advantage of the support of this moving average, the pair returned to a narrow sideways range, the lower border of which was at the level of $50,500.
At the end of last week, buyers did not take the chance to break above $52,000. One believes that in the near future they might still try to form a bullish impulse to test the resistance of $53,400.
Bitcoin is trading at $51,532 at press time.
XRP/USD
Over the weekend, the XRP price tried to continue its recovery, but the two-hour EMA55 kept the pair from rising to the orange level of $0.96.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Buyers may try to break through the average price level this morning and test the $0.96 resistance.
However, if the recovery is not supported by large volumes, then the XRP price should be expected to drop below the support of $0.90.
XRP is trading at $0.9380 at press time.
AVAX/USD
The rate of Avalanche (AVAX) has risen by 4.38% since yesterday.
AVAX/USD chart by TradingView
After the false breakout of the support level at $101, bulls keep controlling the situation. At the moment, the coin is located in the sideways trading area in the zone of $120, accumulating power for possible continued growth. In this case, there are high chances to see AVAX trading around its peak at $140 within the next few weeks.
AVAX is trading at $118.32 at press time.
MATIC/USD
MATIC is the only loser today, falling by 0.19% over the last 24 hours.
MATIC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the slight decline today, MATIC has managed to set a new peak. The selling trading volume is low, which means that the current drop might be considered a correction before a further price rise. Overall, the decline might continue to the recently formed mirror level at $2.70, followed by a sharp bounceback.
MATIC is trading at $2.282 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent
Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.
Solana price weakens as bearish signal suggests 13% plunge
Solana price has encountered a bearish signal that suggests that SOL may face a retracement before continuing its uptrend. The Ethereum killer may slide 13% toward a critical support trend line at $161 before the bulls plan for a comeback.
MATIC hits new all-time highs, a pullback to $2.50 expected
MATIC price regains a mantle of leadership as it prints new all-time highs. Significant gaps within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system warn of an expected mean reversion setup. Upside potential is limited until a retest is complete.
Yearn Finance faces a bull trap that will push YFI to $25,000
Yearn Finance price action is developing a particularly bearish chart pattern in the form of a head-and-shoulders pattern on its $250/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart, warning of a nearly 25% drop coming up.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.