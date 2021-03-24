Denys Serhiichuk Denys Serhiichuk
U.Today

Can most of the cryptocurrencies follow Bitcoin (BTC) after yesterday's drop?

Cryptos |

A slight correction has arrived on the cryptocurrency market as most of the top 10 coins are in the red zone. Theta is the only one trading in the green.

Chart

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Sellers broke the support of the upward trendline last night. Bearish pressure increased, and the pair marked a local minimum at $53,715.

BTC

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 2H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to retest the resistance at $57,500.

Bulls still have a chance to keep the rise if they fix above the aforementioned zone. Moreover, the selling trading volume keeps declining.

Bitcoin is trading at $55,000 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, the Ethereum (ETH) price consolidated for a long time around the POC line ($1,800). Late in the evening, bears broke through the lower border of the two-week side channel and tested the support at $1,680.

ETHUSD

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The price bounced overnight, but buyers were unable to bring the pair back into the wide sideways range. If the bears intensify the onslaught, the price may reach the support of $1,600.

Ethereum is trading at $1,705 at press time.

XRP/USD

At the end of last week, the XRP price consolidated above the psychological level of $0.50. Yesterday, the pair continued to rise to the $0.60 area. After a long lull in the XRP market, there is now some recovery in trading and a surge in volatility for the pair.

XRPUSD

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Buyers were unable to break through the $0.60 resistance yesterday, and their attempt was unsuccessful tonight. It is possible that, in the near future, the price of XRP will roll back to the four-hour EMA55, which is now taking place in the area of $0.50.

XRP is trading at $0.5752 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) could not keep the growth yesterday and, as a result, the rate dropped by 2.56%.

BNBUSD

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, almost nothing has changed since yesterday as Binance Coin (BNB) keeps trading in a sideways channel. However, a rise is more likely than a drop as the selling volume is getting lower. Thus, the volatility is also low, which means that a price blast to the nearest resistance at $296 may happen soon.

Binance Coin is trading at $260 at press time.

ADA/USD

Despite the 2.50% fall, Cardano (ADA) keeps trading in the rising channel on the daily time frame.

ADAUSD

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) is located above the MA 50 after yesterday's dump, which means that buyers are more powerful than sellers. At the moment, it is too early to consider setting new peaks as bulls need to overcome the closest resistance of $1.34.

Cardano is trading at $1.16 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Cardano drops towards monthly support but further losses will be challenged

Cardano drops towards monthly support but further losses will be challenged

ADA/USD remains depressed below 21-day SMA, currently down 1.15% to $1.1022, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair stays below the immediate SMA for the third day in a row.

More Cardano News

UMA price on the verge of 20% crash as major demand barrier crumbles

UMA price on the verge of 20% crash as major demand barrier crumbles

UMA price has broken out of a head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 20% drop. Transactional data shows feeble support levels that could allow bears to run rampant. A bullish scenario might evolve if UMA ...

More Uma news

Dogecoin price rests at an inflection point for the bull market

Dogecoin price rests at an inflection point for the bull market

Dogecoin price staring at consecutive closes below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) since November 2020. Daily volume has not closed above average since February 10.

More Dogecoin News

Ethereum bears eye mid-$1,500s on break of key SMA

Ethereum bears eye mid-$1,500s on break of key SMA

ETH/USD remains on the back foot around $1,670 during late Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the downside break of 50-day SMA, amid bearish MACD, near the lowest levels last seen on March 07.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling

Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location