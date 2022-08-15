Bulls are losing power at the end of the week. However, some coins keep trading in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 11.70% over the last 7 days.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is about to break the resistance level at $0.07759 on the weekly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout might lead to a test of the $0.09 zone within the nearest days.
DOGE is trading at $0.07752 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has outperformed DOGE, rocketing by almost 30%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB has already broken the resistance level at $0.00001297 and is on the way to the mirror level at $0.00001704. If the buying volume increases, the aforementioned resistance can be attained next week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001553 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
