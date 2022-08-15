Bulls are losing power at the end of the week. However, some coins keep trading in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 11.70% over the last 7 days.

DOGE is about to break the resistance level at $0.07759 on the weekly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout might lead to a test of the $0.09 zone within the nearest days.

DOGE is trading at $0.07752 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has outperformed DOGE, rocketing by almost 30%.

SHIB has already broken the resistance level at $0.00001297 and is on the way to the mirror level at $0.00001704. If the buying volume increases, the aforementioned resistance can be attained next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001553 at press time.

