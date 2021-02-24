The crypto market seems unlikely to recover so fast as all of the top 10 coins are under bearish pressure. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the top loser, falling by 26%.

Yesterday morning, the Bitcoin (BTC) price rolled back to the support of the two-hour EMA55 (around $54.000). During the day, the pressure of the bears increased. They pushed the moving average and pulled the pair back to the uptrend line ($52,500).

Another bearish impulse knocked the pair out of the ascending channel and tested the support at $45,000. The BTC price bounced above the trend line, but the pair could not hold out in the upward channel until morning. If bulls hold the $45,000 level, there are chances of seeing a short-term rise to $50,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $46,590 at press time.

The onslaught of sellers intensified yesterday morning, and during the day, they pulled the pair back below the support of $1,800. In the afternoon, the Ethereum (ETH) price pierced the trendline, setting a minimum of around $1,540.

Before the end of the day, the price bounced into an ascending channel, but it has not yet been able to gain a foothold in it.

As of this morning, the volume of sales has decreased. But even at low trading volumes, the pair may go down to the support around $1,300. One believes that this level will stop the decline and allow the pair to consolidate sideways.

Ethereum is trading at $1,472 at press time.

Yesterday morning, strong bullish momentum tried to restore the XRP/USD pair to the upward channel. The price broke through the resistance of $0.60 and set a new February high at $0.649.

XRP looks more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the short-term scenario. The selling trading volume is high, which means that most bears may have already closed their positions. In this case, there is a chance for a bounce-off to the vital mark at $0.50.

XRP is trading at $0.44 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

