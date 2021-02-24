The crypto market seems unlikely to recover so fast as all of the top 10 coins are under bearish pressure. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the top loser, falling by 26%.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, the Bitcoin (BTC) price rolled back to the support of the two-hour EMA55 (around $54.000). During the day, the pressure of the bears increased. They pushed the moving average and pulled the pair back to the uptrend line ($52,500).
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Another bearish impulse knocked the pair out of the ascending channel and tested the support at $45,000. The BTC price bounced above the trend line, but the pair could not hold out in the upward channel until morning. If bulls hold the $45,000 level, there are chances of seeing a short-term rise to $50,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $46,590 at press time.
ETH/USD
The onslaught of sellers intensified yesterday morning, and during the day, they pulled the pair back below the support of $1,800. In the afternoon, the Ethereum (ETH) price pierced the trendline, setting a minimum of around $1,540.
Before the end of the day, the price bounced into an ascending channel, but it has not yet been able to gain a foothold in it.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
As of this morning, the volume of sales has decreased. But even at low trading volumes, the pair may go down to the support around $1,300. One believes that this level will stop the decline and allow the pair to consolidate sideways.
Ethereum is trading at $1,472 at press time.
XRP/USD
Yesterday morning, strong bullish momentum tried to restore the XRP/USD pair to the upward channel. The price broke through the resistance of $0.60 and set a new February high at $0.649.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP looks more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the short-term scenario. The selling trading volume is high, which means that most bears may have already closed their positions. In this case, there is a chance for a bounce-off to the vital mark at $0.50.
XRP is trading at $0.44 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH could rise 15% after the recent sell-off
Ethereum price went as low as $1,355 during the recent sell-off. However, a closer look reveals that aggressive buyers around the 2018 highs pushed ETH’s one-day close to $1,577. As a result, ETH could see its market value increase shortly.
Dogecoin bounces off make or break level but bulls aren’t out of the woods
DOGE/USD holds on to the previous bounce-off key SMA while picking up bids near 0.0480 during early Wednesday. The altcoin recently picked up bids as RSI bounces off oversold territory. RSI recovery from oversold area backs the latest run-up.
LTC/BTC Price Analysis: M-formation to lure in the bulls
LTC/BTC is offering the potential for an upside opportunity as the price meets a demand area and is due for a correction. The following is an analysis of the daily chart and a bearish impulse of six consecutive lower lows, highs and bearish closes.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market menaced as it bleeds amid $6 billion liquidations
Cryptocurrencies are gasping for air after corrections occurred across the board. The bloodshed has seen Bitcoin lose over 14% in 24 hours, testing support at $45,000. Ethereum did not ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.