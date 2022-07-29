Bulls are giving bears no chance as none of the coins are in the red zone.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has followed the rise of most of the other cryptocurrencies as the rate of the meme coin has risen by 4.76%.
Despite today's rise, DOGE keeps trading in a wide channel, accumulating energy for a sharp move. Such a fact is also confirmed by declining volume.
One can consider the possibility of a midterm rise only when the rate fixes above the $0.07 mark on the daily time frame.
DOGE is trading at $0.0667 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is no exception to the rule, going up by 4.10%.
SHIB is looking better than DOGE as it is located close to the resistance level at $0.00001297 on the daily chart. If nothing crucial changes for bulls, the mentioned mark can be attained within the next few days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001160 at press time.
