Even though bulls keep controlling the situation on the market, some coins have returned to the bearish trend.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday, with a decline of 0.05%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is trading in the channel between the support at $0.1065 and the resistance at $0.1350. The trading volume is low, which means that none of the sides have accumulated enough power for a further sharp move.

However, if the decline continues, the rate of the meme coins can restest the $0.11 mark by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.1187 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE with a drop of 0.1%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming days. The volatility keeps going down, which means that there are high chances to see SHIB in the area of $0.000022-$0.000024 by the end of March 2022.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002304 at press time.