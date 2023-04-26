Can Cardano price recovery trigger the return of 100,000 investors that fled after the 15% crash?

- Cardano price has recovered by 8% over the last 24 hours following the broader market cues.
- The total addresses fell to 4.35 million after over 110,000 addresses exited the market as ADA dipped on the charts.
- ADA shares a high correlation of 0.85 with BTC, which means that Bitcoin price flipping $30,000 into a support level would help Cardano price new 2023 highs.
Cardano price has performed exceptionally throughout Q1 and April as well reinvigorating the investors’ lost confidence in the project. But as it appears to be, this confidence was rather weak as investors dipped out as soon as the altcoin began painting red on the charts.
Cardano price drop triggers terror
Cardano price slipping from $0.452 to $0.383 was the result of the bearishness witnessed by the entire crypto market, which was initiated by Bitcoin price falling to $27,000. This was the second biggest drop of the year following the crash noted from mid-February to the beginning of March.
ADA/USD 1-day chart
Surprisingly despite falling by nearly 27% in those two weeks, the investors did not tap out, but they did when Cardano price dipped by 15% over the last week. The reason behind this was profits, as always. Since ADA was yet to breach November 2022 back in February, investors held on until a profitable level was achieved.
This came on April 15 when Cardano price closed at $0.452, marking a seven-month high. But as the third-generation cryptocurrency began trending downwards, investors began exiting the network. Consequently, in the span of four days, the total addresses holding any amount of ADA fell by 100,000 from 4.44 million to 4.35 million.
Cardano addresses holding a balance
The aforementioned lack of confidence is visible in the social aspect of the altcoin as well. Up until the dip, the “Ethereum-killer” was observing interest across the social channels, with Cardano bearing a mention in every 2 out of 100 queries regarding crypto. Since the crash though, the social volume fell by 50% from 3,009 to 1,528, increasing concern for a sustained recovery.
Cardano social volume
To add to the worries, Cardano price is set to be highly impacted by the Bitcoin price action given their high correlation of 0.85. Thus, BTC’s fluctuation will result in ADA either charting a gain or registering more red candles.
Cardano’s correlation to Bitcoin
For now, the altcoin could note a recovery provided the biggest currency in the world also flips $30,000 into a support floor. Trading at $29,700 presently, BTC climbing back to April highs seems highly likely, which would translate to ADA also potentially recovering to 2023 highs of $0.452.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Institutions reviving Bitcoin spot ETF bid might lead to a pushback in the alt season
Bitcoin and altcoins price action over the last two weeks has taken a toll on the alt season narrative that had been brewing throughout the latter half of March. But as BTC fell in the past five days, the discourse about alt season is firing up again, although investors might be in for a disappointment.
Aptos price drops to single digits two weeks to the APT token unlocks event, bull trap, or buying opportunity?
Aptos (APT) price dropped below the $10 price level for the first time in almost three months. The slip comes a fortnight after the scheduled unlocking event put 53 million APT tokens into the market, bolstering the bearish pressure.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets falter, calls for a catalyst
Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above $27,000 as the 50-day EMA comes into play. Ethereum price consolidates tightly as bearish pressure increases, but there’s hope. Ripple price remains indecisive, but the price action hints at a possible breakout.
The bane of Uniswap price - not the market but UNI holders
Uniswap price has been painting red on the charts over the previous six days, like the rest of the cryptocurrencies. But the reason behind the altcoin facing a higher decline is due to its investors turning to sell instead of HODLing through the bearishness.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.