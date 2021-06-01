The last day of May seems to be bullish for traders as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has gained the least today from our list as the rate of the main cryptocurrency has risen by 4.59% over the last day.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) has once again successfully bounced off the $34,000 mark, confirming bullish influence. However, the buying trading volume is at its lowest level, which means that bulls are not ready yet for sharp growth.
In this case, the sideways range between $37,000 and $38,000 is the more likely scenario for the next several days.
Bitcoin is trading at $37,045 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has shown greater growth than Bitcoin (BTC) with a price change of +10.36%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
The ongoing rise of Ethereum (ETH) is not accompanied by a growing trading volume, which means that bears may seize the initiative soon. If bulls can fix above the vital mark of $2,700, the level of $3,000 may be attained by the end of the week.
Ethereum is trading at $2,612 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 15% since yesterday.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP is an exception to the rule to a certain extent as the rise may continue, supported by increasing trading volume. If buyers can hold the vital mark of $1, the next level at $1.09 can be achieved very soon.
XRP is trading at $1 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Reserve Bank of India states banks should not rely on outdated crypto ban circular
While Indian banks have warned customers against using their services for trading crypto, the country’s central bank has recently clarified its stance on digital assets. The Supreme Court quashed the banking ban last year.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price is preparing for a massive upswing that could take it to pre-crash levels at $0.643. The bullish divergence between Stellar price and OBV and a potential bullish crossover on the MACD add ...
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT indecisive, exposed to a 20% decline
Polkadot price has not identified any price traction above $25.90 since the rebound from the May 23 low. The range of resistance defined by the 200-day SMA at $23.57 and $25.90 may continue to stifle DOT bounces in the short term.
Ethereum Classic price signals ETC is on the cusp of a 45% rally
Ethereum Classic price closed last week with an inside week on the bar charts and a 27% gain after collapsing 45% the previous week. The ETC rebound did not introduce an overbought reading on any appropriate timeframe.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.