By the end of the week, bulls have managed to seize the initiative as the coins are trading in the green zone again.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.29% since yesterday.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading in the channel with neither bullish nor bearish signals. The rate is located in the zone of the most liquidity around $47,150, which means that the chief crypto is accumulating power for a further sharp move.
If buyers can hold this area and get BTC to $50,000, there is a good chance of seeing a restest of the resistance level at $53,300 next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $47,189 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has gained more than BTC with a price rise of 2.19%.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to Bitcoin as the rate has bounced back from the middle of the channel.
In case the rise continues, bulls can come back to the purple level at $1.479 soon. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the next week.
ADA is trading at $1.359 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, going up by 1.10%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Bulls keep holding the initiative as the price remains trading above the vital mark of $500. This level is crucial for bulls as, if they lose it, bears can return the rate to the support at $489. In other words, a further rise may be a prerequisite for continued growth to $573.
BNB is trading at $522 at press time.
AVAX/USD
Avalanche (AVAX) is rising by 4.44% over the last 24 hours.
AVAX/USD chart by Trading View
Despite today's rise, bulls may not have accumulated enough power as the price remains trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $101 and the resistance at $147. Sideways trading is also confirmed by the low trading volume. If AVAX keeps trading above $110, there is a possibility to see $150 shortly.
AVAX is trading at $115.38 at press time.
DOT/USD
Polkadot (DOT) is the biggest gainer today as its price has rocketed by 7.72%.
DOT/USD chart by Trading View
Polakdot (DOT) has bounced back to the zone of the most liquidity at $27.91. If the price keeps growing, it is likely to test the resistance zone at $38.77 within the next few days.
DOT is trading at $29.24 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
