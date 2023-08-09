Bitcoin's recent move has piqued the interest of Elliott Wave analysts, with support forming at $30,000 for BTC/USD. A potential uptrend, marked as Minute Wave iii), is under consideration, although confirmation awaits a further upward push. This confirmation could trigger long trades, reinforcing the bullish outlook for Wave iii).
Immediate short-term targets stand at $33,000 and $35,000, followed by $38,000 and $40,000 in the medium term. Notably, the pivotal Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level rests at $50,000 USD. Its significance could amplify if the bullish trend sustains.
Amidst Bitcoin's characteristic market dynamics, the convergence of technical analysis and sentiment suggests a transformative juncture. Traders and investors are closely monitoring evolving Elliott Wave patterns as Bitcoin's trajectory possibly gears up for a substantial shift. Stay tuned for updates as the cryptocurrency landscape unfolds.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin begins recovery with speculation of Twitter creators being paid in DOGE
Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), recently informed the crypto community that there will never be a crypto token for X. The social media platform will “never launch” a crypto token and this fueled the hopes of DOGE community members that expect Dogecoin to find utility for payments.
Ripple XRP price rally to $21 target likely, experts support Judge Torres' ruling
A pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan, evaluated Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling in favor of Ripple’s partial victory and examined details of her decision to offer clarity to the XRP holder community.
Could Bitcoin price advance amid higher US inflation rate expectations?
The announcement of the US inflation rate, aka the CPI, on August 10 at 12:30 GMT could further clarify Federal Reserve’s next step. Based on the forecasts, the year-over-year inflation rate is expected to rise from 3% in June to 3.3% in July.
Bitcoin price rallies past $30,000, fuels bullish narrative in altcoins Solana, Toncoin and Hedera
Bitcoin price pushed back above the key $30,000 level on Tuesday, instilling confidence among market participants. The $30,000 was considered a key psychological barrier and a break past this level has painted a bullish picture for altcoins as well.
Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data
Bitcoin price is currentlytrading near a six week low. Post the US NFP data release for July, the asset sustained above the 29,000 level, showing likelihood of price recovery in August.