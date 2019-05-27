BTC/USD Price Analysis: SMA 200 turns bullish as Microsoft adds Bitcoin symbol to its Excel program

BTC/USD is currently trying to overcome resistance at $8,900.

Excel users will soon be able to add the BTC symbol to their spreadsheets.

BTC/USD went up from $8,735 to $8,810. The price reached a high of $8,940, but the bears were able to keep the price below the $8,900 level. The bulls will need to gather enough momentum to breach past that resistance level. Investors will be encouraged by the news coming out of Microsoft this Monday.

Microsoft Excel users will now be able to add the Bitcoin symbol to their spreadsheets to help them record financial data. This is another sign as to how high the tech giants are on cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Reddit user “thepowerx,” was the first one to reveal this news.

BTC/USD daily chart