BTC/USD market overview: Bitcoin gets more Google searches than Stocks, out-hashes its forks, price reacts favourably

- Bitcoin's hashrate is up more than 20% from its 2018 high.
- Bitcoin network witnessed its lowest and highest transaction volumes in two consecutive days.
Bitcoin stats have recently made for some interesting reading. The statistics that we will be looking into are Google search trends, hashrate and transaction volumes.
Google search trends
According to the Google search trends, more people are learning about Bitcoin than about stocks. As per the worldwide Google searches in the finance category, Bitcoin reached 24 out of 100, while stocks stood at 14. This clearly indicates that the interest is beginning to return to the decentralized currency.
Hashrate
The statistics reveal that Bitcoin's hashrate is up 20% from its 2018 high. However, the hashrate of Bitcoin forks has taken a beating. Bitcoin Cash's (BCH) hashrate is down 60% from its all-time high while Bitcoin SV (BSV) hashrate is down a significant 80%. This divergence indicates two things. Firstly, there is a transactional bias towards the original protocol. Secondly, the overall market is losing trust and moving away from the forks.
Transaction Volumes
Bitcoin has been very volatile in recent times. The network witnesses its lowest transaction volume recorded in the past 2+ months on July 28. Only about $1.1 billion of economically useful transactions were processed on the Bitcoin network. However, on July 29, it saw its highest transaction volume recorded since January 2018, with over $6.3 billion economically beneficial transactions in one day.
The difference between the adjusted tx volume and raw tx volume eliminates internal transactions that are not productive. Internal transactions include exchanges sending money back and forth between their own hot or cold storage wallets. It's interesting to note that the adjusted tx volume has never jumped over $5 million until July 29. One's yet to see if the rise in adjusted tx volume will continue and whether Bitcoin prices will rise alongside the increase in transaction volume.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD has had three bullish days in a row which has taken the price up from $9,530 to $10,425, breaking out of the triangle formation. Currently, BTC/USD is priced at $10,370. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) curve has crossed over with the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign. The two latest price candlesticks are sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 20. The Elliot oscillator has had five straight bullish sessions. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that market momentum has changed from bearish to bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Can the bulls sustain their momentum and carry BTC/USD back into the $10,500-zone?
BTC/USD is on track for having a fourth bullish day in a row. This Thursday, the bulls took the price up from $10,091.60 to $10,410. Currently, the price has dipped a tiny bit and is trading for $10,400.
Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls win back lost positions
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture during the Asian trading on Friday. However, Bitcoin (BTC) and the majority of top-20 altcoins are in a green zone with gains ranging from 1% to 8%. Tezos is still the best-performing coin as it continues gaining ground following ...
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears gain a slight upper hand in the early hours of Friday
LTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day after the price fell from $99 to $97.75 in the early hours of Friday. The price is trending below the SMA 50 curve.
Monero market overview: XMR/USD bulls on a tear as price trends in an upwards channel formation
XMR/USD is currently trending in an upwards channel formation, as the bulls are set to dominate for the third day in a row. The bulls have been in full control after XMR/USD ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.