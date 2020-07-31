The BTC/USD has formed a SHS pattern and we might see a drop from the top of the right shoulder.
The SHS formation looms at the resistance. 11250 zone could make the price drop towards the trendline. 10880 is the price where the trend line makes an X Cross with the ATR pivot. Below the D L4 the price should drop towards 10587, 10493 and eventually 10172. Only a close above 11300, could make the price move slightly up towards 11396 and 11642.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin revives correlation with gold, what to expect?
Bitcoin continues to hold above $11,000 despite the rejection of $11,200 on Thursday. The trend in the market is bullish as we usher in the European session but due to low volatility, upward action remains limited. BTC/USD is dancing with $11,065 after hitting an intraday high at $11,119.
BCH/USD retreats from $300-level, what's next?
BCH/USD jumped up from $287.85 to $294.30 this Thursday. The bulls managed to take the price above the $300-level, but have since retreated. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band.
ETH/USD 5-year anniversary rockets it to new 2020 high at $340
Ethereum marked the five-year anniversary amid a bullish momentum across the board. The attention received from the cryptocurrency community saw it break above the descending trendline, highlighted in Thursday’s analysis.
ETC/USD lacks strong resistance on path back to $7.50 – Confluence Detector
ETC/USD went up from $7.27 to $7.40 this Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $7.06 and $7.34.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.