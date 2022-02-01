The BTC/USD has dropped a lot since it made a historical high. The price was ranging and it started a consolidation move after making a cup with a handle pattern. Bulls managed to bring the price up towards 39000 and the change in the BTC supply could also account for the crypto bullishness. Adding the negative correlation to gold might help too and we can see that a possible breakout might be expected. For the breakout to be successful, the price needs to break above 39200 and the close above that level will target 39640 and 41600 as the final target.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.