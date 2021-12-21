BTC/USD technical analysis
-
BTC/USD is supported.
-
45000 is a strong support.
-
M L3 is resistance level.
-
Ideally the price needs to stay above M L4 DAILY CHART BTC/USD.
1. Previous support zone.
2. The high.
3. Entry signal.
4. Target.
The BTC/USD is currently supported at 45000 and 48000. If bulls manage to keep 48000 M L4 support strong, we should see a continuation move up. Have in mind that the BTC/USD is very volatile market, so pay attention to sudden volatility bursts. M L3 is a strong resistance zone. If the price makes a close above 53655 M L3 camarilla pivot, expect a continuation move towards recent highs. However, we could see some range-bound markets before the move up. All in all, 45000 needs to hold and 48000 should stay strong too.
