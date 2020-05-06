BTC/USD: Bitcoin will set a new high at $87,600 by June 2022 - Chief Product Officer of BTSE

- Bitcoin halving creates a sense of uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market.
- Bitcoin will act as a major hedge against fiat currency devaluation.
Bitcoin managed to settle above $9,200 after several failed attempts as investors seem to be wary of long term plays ahead of the Bitcoin block reward reduction.
The event known as halving will take place approximately on May 12, and many industry players view it as a major catalyst for the price increase. However, considering a thick fog of uncertainty created by the looming economic crisis and coronavirus outbreak, many traders just sit on the fence for the time being.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of cryptocurrency analysts believe that a combination of halving and COVID-19 crisis will create perfect conditions for Bitcoins sharp growth.
Brian Wong, Chief Product Officer of the cryptocurrency exchange BTSE and a former Goldman Sachs officer believes that the stage is set for Bitcoin to act as a hedge for broad-based currency devaluation.
Given what is currently transpiring in the global economy, Bitcoin has gained mass appeal as a hedge against unsustainable monetary and fiscal policies. The upcoming 2020 halving may be the catalyst to kick this off and BTSE continues to build its platform responsive to these adjustments to better serve its users, he wrote in a written commentary to FXStreet.
The expert further explained that Bitcoin tends to grow within 12-18 months of post-halving, which means the first digital coin may be on the verge of a major bullish trend that will take its price towards a new record high.
BTSE.com’s team of market analysts team pegs BTC price-prediction to amount to $87,600 by June 2022 based on comprehensively analyzing previous halvings (not a financial advice).
The bullish view is shared by Dan Morehead, the CEO of Pantera Capital predicts Bitcoin surge to $500k on the account of halving history.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status
The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. Bitcoin and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.
XRP/USD bulls may stop short of daily SMA200
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands marginally above $0.2200 after short-lived move towards the intraday high of $0.2225 during early European hours. The third-largest digital asset has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and 1.65% since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is ready to break from the triangle pattern
ETH/USD is changing hands at $209.76. The second-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $202.14 and gained over 2% since the beginning of the day.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD bounces off key support range
Tron is trading at $0.01615 after finding support at the ascending trendline aided by a key support range; $0.0150 - $0.0155. The bulls are aiming for the resistance at $0.0165 amid increasing buying activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.