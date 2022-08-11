Bitcoin has added 7.4% to $24.6K in the last 24 hours. It's not the magnitude of the move that draws attention but rather the ability to rewrite previous local highs. Ethereum has gained 13% to $1900 in the same time frame. Top altcoins add between 4.7% (BNB) and 13.4% (Solana).

The total capitalisation of the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 7.4% to $1.16 trillion overnight.

Bitcoin jumped on Wednesday, and stock indices on US inflation data showed a more robust cooling, fuelling speculation that the Fed will soon soften its tone.

On Thursday morning, BTCUSD, after three weeks of unsuccessful attempts, managed to gain ground above $24K and quickly moved into the $24.5K area. These are the highest levels since mid-June when bitcoin literally crashed. Now up to $30K, there are no significant technical obstacles.

On the other hand, the benchmark crypto pair is still moving within a moderate upward trend, with the upper boundary now at $25.5K. Moving within this range, BTCUSD will be at 30K only by October.

Ethereum is showing much more resurgence right now. Expectations of an imminent switch to proof-of-stake are a significant market driver. As a result, ETHUSD has already recouped all losses since June, recovering to previous consolidation levels.

Ether's dominance has recovered to 19.9%. The second most popular cryptocurrency has not had a sustainable share since 2017, but last year we saw a steady climb towards these levels due to the increased use of Ether in other projects. The next significant milestone for ETHUSD looks to be the $2300 area, where the 200-day moving average and the lows of the dips earlier in the year are concentrated.

We also note the drop in the bitcoin dominance index to 40%. For the past five years, a dip under this mark has often been followed by aggressive profit-taking in altcoins, whether we are in bull or bear markets. In our case, it may not mean the impending collapse of altcoins but rather an acceleration of BTC's growth.