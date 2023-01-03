BTC
Bitcoin has started the year on a positive note and the price is trading in green. One of the biggest questions for traders and investors going into 2023 for Bitcoin is the future price prediction. There are many in the market who believe that the bear cycle isn't fully complete yet, and the price could shift further to 10K. However, one thing is for certain, and that is there is more pessimism that is baked into the price action now than ever before, and that means that there is a limited downside for the BTC price. It is likely that we may see the price action moving higher. Traders believe that in 2023 Bitcoin price will easily retest the 50K price level, if not its all-time high, as few bears are left now.
The support and resistance zones are shown on the chart below
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How likely is Bitcoin price to return to $19,000 before FOMC minutes?
Bitcoin price shows a clear exhaustion of bullish trend after recovering above a stable support level. This move is likely setting up the stage for a rally for BTC bulls after a quiet end to 2022.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Last train to $100
Litecoin price displays convincing evidence that a countertrend rise could occur. Key levels have been defined to interpret LTC's potential move.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA cues south, next stop at $0.21
Cardano price shows strong bearish signals to start the new year. ADA could fall below $0.20 if market conditions persist.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Forecasting the first moves of 2023
The crypto market produced mundane price action to close out 2022, as all three cryptocurrencies evaded the anticipated Santa Rally. 2023 could be due for more downward price action if the lackluster effort from bulls continues.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.