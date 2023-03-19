Share:

$Bitcoin ($BTC) has continued to move higher for the completion of primary wave A, implying a correction might be due reasonably soon in B. However, momentum remains elevated, despite weakening slightly, which suggests another leg up might be seen in the short term. For targets, alternates and variations, check the video now!

$Near ($NEAR) offers more clarity in the short-to-medium term as it's completed the correction down at $1.67, and a 100% extension might be due, whether it's a correction in wave (B) or (2). The medium-to-long term is a little more complex, though, as the correction off the record high is too deep already. Is the bottom in?