Breaking: Facebook’s Libra onboards former HSBC executive in an attempt to revive the project

The Libra Association announced the appointment of Ian Jenkins as CFO, Risk Chief of Digital Payments Unit.

The project continues moving forward despite the opposition by many governments around the world.

Libra, a cryptocurrency backed by Facebook has appointed Ian Jenkins, a former HSBC executive as the CFO of the digital payments system. HSBC is an investment banking company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company had more than $56 billion in revenue in 2019 and it's the 6th largest bank in the world currently, and the largest in Europe.

Although the expertise of Ian Jenkins will certainly help Libra, the project continues facing harsh regulatory issues. Back on October 12, we found out about the newest G7 draft which planned to oppose the launch of Libra unless it's fully regulated. The G7 draft states: