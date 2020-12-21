- Hackers drained about 5% of EXMO assets from the hot wallets.
- The cryptocurrency exchange is investigating the incident and promises to compensate users for losses.
The cryptocurrency suspended assets withdrawal after detecting suspicious activity on its cryptocurrency wallets. The trading platform reports that about 5% of all assets are lost; however, the incident affected only hot wallets, while the cold storage remains safe and out of reach for the hackers.
In the official statement, the exchange reported that assets in BTC, XRP, ZEC, USDT, ETC, and ETH were lost.
We are still investigating the incident, but as of now, the security audit report showed that some amounts of BTC, XRP, ZEC, USDT, ETC, and ETH in EXMO’s hot wallets were transferred out of the exchange. We reacted immediately and re-deployed hot wallets. The affected hot wallets comprise near 5% of the total assets. Let us stress that all the assets in the cold wallets are safe.
Initially, the suspicious withdrawals were detected at 03:27 GMT on December 21. The exchange claims that they immediately reacted to the incident and took the remaining assets outside the hot wallets. Also, the company promises to compensate the affected users for losses.
Most importantly, we want to assure you that if any user fund is affected by this incident, it will be entirely covered by EXMO.
Also, the internal audit allowed EXMO to identify the wallets to where the stolen funds were withdrawn. The company is working with the police and other exchanges to block the hackers' accounts.
