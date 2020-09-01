Ethereum has smashed past August high at $450. The rally started over the weekend has been unstoppable with Ethereum extended the price action above $450. Ether is now trading above $460 following more than 6.5% of accrued gains on the day. As covered earlier, ETH/USD bullish case for trading above $500 in September has been fueled. Support above $460 will ensure that focus remains on $500.
Bitcoin has already also started to trend upwards. After breaking above $11,800 resistance, the next rendezvous is $12,000. BTC surge above $12,000 would likely commence another bullish phase across the cryptocurrency market.
More to follow
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
