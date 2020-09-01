Ethereum has smashed past August high at $450. The rally started over the weekend has been unstoppable with Ethereum extended the price action above $450. Ether is now trading above $460 following more than 6.5% of accrued gains on the day. As covered earlier, ETH/USD bullish case for trading above $500 in September has been fueled. Support above $460 will ensure that focus remains on $500.

Bitcoin has already also started to trend upwards. After breaking above $11,800 resistance, the next rendezvous is $12,000. BTC surge above $12,000 would likely commence another bullish phase across the cryptocurrency market.

More to follow