Ethereum price is trading 4.93% high on the day amid the European session. The second largest cryptocurrency has sustained gains from $134.52 to $130.66 (market value). The bullish action is not unique to ETH/USD as other major digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have added over 4% in gains on their values.

Last week Ethereum was unable to sustain gains above $142. The lower correction seems to have been necessary for the buyers to launch another mission that would be strong enough to clear the resistance at $150 and $160.