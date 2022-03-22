Breaking: Ethereum breaks through $3,000 and now targets $4,000

- Ethereum price is picking off a new trend.
- Bulls are gaining momentum as trend angles become steeper.
- Only a break below $2,550 can invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price looks more bullish as the week progresses after breaking through $3,000. ETH price is likely to keep charging higher if bulls can maintain momentum.
Ethereum price targets $4,000
Ethereum price is trading on the upper side of this month's range today at around $2,943, and It does appear that bulls have regained some overall strength. For one, ETH price bounced perfectly on the median line six days ago and has gone on to print a large bullish engulfing candlestick on the 2-day chart. If market conditions continue, Ethereum price could see a spike towards $4,000 in the coming weeks.
ETH price 17% rally from the median line to current levels does appear to have two more barriers to breach before the bulls can confidently say they are in control of the trend.
For one, an Ethereum price of $3,000 is a psychological number in the crypto world and will likely continue to have participants on their toes. Secondly, ETH faces the upper resistance barrier on the daily trend channel. The technical price action suggests a decisive close above $3,100 and maintaining this level as support could lead to further gains.
ETH/USDT 2-Day chart
The bullish thesis could be invalidated if Ethereum price loses $2,550. If bears manage to push prices this low, the upward momentum will likely diminish. Investors could then expect to see ETH price sweep of the lows as the bears will aim to challenge support at $2,400 and $2,300, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
On-chain analyst affirms Bitcoin is in the “Last Cycle” as BTC price attempts to break $42,000
Bitcoin price failed to sustain above $42,000, and $20 million in long positions were liquidated, fueling investors' bearish narrative. Analysts argue that there are signs of Bitcoin price cycles drawing to an end and a lack of a capitulation event implies a Bitcoin supercycle.
Ethereum price on track for massive breakout as network prepares for “The Merge”
Ethereum price could post 20% gains in the current uptrend. The community is keen on the arrival of the long-awaited upgrade on the Ethereum mainnet. Analysts have noted a bounce in the Ethereum price trend and predicted a bullish outlook on the altcoin’s price.
Shiba Inu price could rise 20% as bulls flip resistance into support
Shiba Inu price has broken past last week's resistance barrier on the 8-hour chart. The potential for SHIB looks fruitful as the bulls are testing the broken barrier as new support.
Dogecoin price likely to rally to $0.14 as bulls have established new grounds
Dogecoin price has emerged with new fuel as the bulls have established bullish price action on the 8-hr chart. DOGE has the potential for up to a 14% rally with a precise invalidation level.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.